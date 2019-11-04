SHRADER, Gerald L. "Jerry"
April 1941 (Sioux Falls, SD) - October 30, 2019 (Dallas, OR)
--
Retired after 30 years of service with Southwest Gas.
--
Survived by wife, Patricia (Scollon);
son, Thomas and daughters, Angela and Christine.
Predeceased by daughter, Kathleen;
parents, Hazel and Clifford and brothers, Robert and James.
--
Graveside Services at a later date, St. Michaels Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to
"MyNewRedShoes.org".
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019