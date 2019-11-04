Gerald L. "Jerry" Shrader

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald L. "Jerry" Shrader.
Obituary
Send Flowers

SHRADER, Gerald L. "Jerry"

April 1941 (Sioux Falls, SD) - October 30, 2019 (Dallas, OR)

--

Retired after 30 years of service with Southwest Gas.

--

Survived by wife, Patricia (Scollon);

son, Thomas and daughters, Angela and Christine.

Predeceased by daughter, Kathleen;

parents, Hazel and Clifford and brothers, Robert and James.

--

Graveside Services at a later date, St. Michaels Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to

"MyNewRedShoes.org".
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.