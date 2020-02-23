Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Robert Wyman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WYMAN, Gerald Robert



87, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 20, 2020 in Tucson. Jerry was born June 2, 1932 in Chuquicamata, Chili to Glen and Dorothy Vars Wyman and raised in Chuquicamata. He served in the US Air Force between 1952 and 1957, graduated from Missouri School of Mines in 1959, and enjoyed a long career in the mining industry working as a mining engineer and executive. His career took he and his family to mines in Chile, British Columbia, and around the Western United States.Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Glen. Jerry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary and seven children, Larry, Glen (Kristen), Greg (Mary), Cathy, Terry, John (Christine) and Rob (Kristina). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren. A private family service will be held. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Casas de la Luz. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.







