Service Information
Oasis Cremation & Funeral Care
1687 W Prince Rd #101
Tucson , AZ 85705
(520)-347-4443
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Oracle Community Center
Oracle , AZ

FREDRICK, Gerald Wayne



February 1, 1953 - July 28, 2019



Jerry went home to be with our Lord on July 28, 2019 while at home in Oracle, Arizona. The Lord opened his arms to welcome Jerry home and said "well done my son". He was born in Libertyville, Illinois to parents, William G. Fredrick and Mary F. (Cox) Fredrick. The family moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1959 and made their home and new life here. Jerry had a great career with SMAARCO Railroad as an engineer. He was also the best mechanic and Mr. Fix It. He taught his son and daughters all he knew so they could be self-sufficient in this world. He was very dedicated to his wife and an excellent father to his children. Jerry is survived by his wife of 38 years, Nancy Fredrick; son, Matthew Fredrick (Rachina); daughters, Heather Cobb (Ken) and Nikki Worzella (Kevin); grandchildren, Stephanie, Chance, Autumn and Shelbylynne; great-grandson, Vincent; sisters, Judy Behm (Kenny), Marylou Henthorn, Kathey Henderson (Larry), Michelle Long and Rosemary Fredrick and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Preceded in death by parents, brothers, William and Thomas Fredrick; nieces, Robin Thorson and Katy Leist and great-nephew, David Thorson. A Celebration of Life will be held in Oracle, Arizona at the Oracle Community Center on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will be served and stories, pictures and memories of how Jerry touched the lives around him will be shared. Burial will be private with a family graveside service at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Oracle Arizona Cemetery, (Tucson Arizona), Banner UofA Cancer Research Center (Tucson) or the Southern Arizona Humane Society. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.







