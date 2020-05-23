DOOLEY, GeraldineGeri passed away in the early morning hours of May 16, 2020 after a lengthy illness.She was born in New York City in October 1953 to Jeannette Renee and Edward Smith and grew up in the Highbridge area of the Bronx. She graduated from Marymount High School in Tarrytown, New York and later from Elmira College in Elmira, New York. She worked as an analyst for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in New York City and later as an Interpretive Ranger at Saguaro National Park in Tucson.Reserved, thoughtful and loving, she possessed far-ranging interests, among which were Modern Dance, the psychology of criminal behavior, Early American History, crafting and sewing, book club, archaeology, and Desert Plant and Animal Ecology, but her most important endeavor in life was the raising of her family, at which she excelled. She planned and executed numerous off-highway cross country road trips to reveal the real country to her children. For a number of years she provided the American experience to foreign high school students from the Middle East and Central Asia. For decades she hosted and served Sunday dinners for family and UofA student friends and all were always welcome.She is survived by her husband, Patrick; daughter, Jeannette Renee and her husband, Aaryn Olsson; grandchildren, Wade, Kent, Edward and Jane Olsson; daughter, Catherine Rebecca and her husband, Shawn Daley; daughter, Moira Anne and her husband, Ryan McGee and grandson, Michael McGee; son, Edward Kiernan and daughter, Dr. Elizabeth Wade Dooley; her brother, Kent and his wife, Bonney and numerous nephews, nieces and friends.A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.