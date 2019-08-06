Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine I. "Oma" Hoffman. View Sign Service Information Funeraria del Angel South Lawn 5401 South Park Ave Tucson , AZ 85706 (520)-294-2603 Send Flowers Obituary

HOFFMAN, Geraldine I. "Oma"



94, passed away at her daughters home in Prescott, AZ, on July 31, 2019. Born in Milwaukee, WI on March 21, 1925. She grew up in WI and married Vernon Hoffman, who preceded her in death in 2013. They were married in June 1944 and were married for 68 years. They moved their family to Tucson, AZ in 1958. During the 2nd World War, Geraldine worked in a Wisconsin factory making rifle lenses. Geraldine is survived by daughters, Sandy (Terry) Pemberton, Laurie Turner and son, Russ (Debora) Hoffman; grandchildren, Jeff (Anna) Rich, Krista (Sean) McDonald, Sheri Walters, John Pemberton and Jennifer Hoffman; ten great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews out of state. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Myrtle Wegner and sister, Millie Rohleder. Geraldine was a strong and loving woman who cherished her family and friends. She loved flowers, birds and the outdoors. She will be greatly missed, but not forgotten by all who knew her. "We love you a bushel and a peck, and a hug around the neck". Services to be held at South Lawn Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Ave., Tucson, AZ, Saturday, August 10, 2019. Private family Viewing at 9:00 a.m., Service to follow family Viewing. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.







