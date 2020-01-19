FRASER, Geraldine L "Gerry"
died peacefully in hospice care on January 15, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. Gerry is survived by her three granddaughters, grandson, three great-granddaughters, son-in-law, grandson-in-law and daughter-in-law. Gerry is preceded in death by her four siblings, two daughters and dear husband. Gerry was born in Alpena, Michigan to Edward H. Frantz and Agnes Idalski. She graduated from Alpena High school. She married Charles E. Fraser, a Master Plummer. After moving to Tucson, she began working for TUSD. A Funeral is scheduled for January 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church with interment to follow at East Lawn Palms Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 19, 2020