PIERSON, Geraldine Mae
a loving wife and mother, left to meet her husband, Donald (April 2020) in the afterlife August 15, 2020. They join their son, Max (1971). Gerry was born near Torrington, Wyoming on the family farm on January 1, 1936. As a lifelong educator she taught at ten schools, plus gave private piano lessons. Her last teaching position before retiring was at Howenstein TUSD. The Arizona Music Education Association recognized Gerry as Outstanding Music Educator by inducting her into their hall of fame in 1996. A person of incredible work ethic, leadership, charisma, and musicianship, she leaves a lasting legacy and will be sorely missed by the lives she touched: her students, her colleagues, her fellow musicians, her family including her sister, Delores; six grandchildren, three great- grandchildren and especially by her children, Roxanne, Donnine, Bryan, Tuesday and Chris. Attendance is limited, however, details to attend her Visitation Friday, August 28, 2020 or the Graveside Service Saturday, August 29, 2020 plus any future events to celebrate her life or family preferences for memoriams can be found at https://sites.google.com/view/piersonfamily/home
. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.