BRANSFIELD, Gertraud J. died March 13, 2019, in her apartment at the Country Club of La Cholla, Tucson, Arizona. Nearing her 94th birthday, Traute enjoyed a full and interesting life that blessed many in several locations. Traute faced her death from a recurrence of cancer with strength and grace. Traute was born April 27, 1925, in Berlin, Germany as the only child of Walter Ernest Johannes and Erna Frieda Gutek, who later moved to Wolfen, Germany. While working as a laboratory technician in Bremerhaven, Germany, Traute met her first husband, Leonard G. Paul, who was serving in the Army in the aftermath of the war. Traute joined Leonard when he returned to Ohio to complete his education, and she then lived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania during his medical residency, working as a histology technician. In 1952, Traute and Leonard established roots in the Long Beach community of Michigan City, Indiana. Over some 25 years, Traute was active in several charitable organizations while raising her three children, being a good friend and generous neighbor, and supporting a doctor-husband with a very busy practice. In 1978, Traute moved to the Streeterville neighborhood of Chicago, working at Lord & Taylor as an administrative assistant and volunteering at the Art Institute, where she was surrounded by the paintings and sculptures she loved so much. Traute married her second husband, Frederick Miller Bransfield, in 1983, with the couple splitting their time and households between Streeterville and Long Beach. For 30 years, Traute and Frederick enjoyed family and friends in the relaxation along the Lake Michigan shore and in the excitement of downtown Chicago. After Frederick's death in 2015, Traute moved to Tucson, where she could be close to two of her children and their families. Traute soon was making new friends, exploring southwestern culture and history and spending time appreciating art and music, while engaged in a full and vibrant social life. Traute was a generous donor to many causes, including ARCS, an organization which focused on young scientists, and La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana, which her two sons attended. Traute is survived by her children, Michael Paul and his wife, Paula, of Wilmington, Delaware, Kathy and her husband, Ed Caywood, of Tucson, Arizona, and Stephen Paul and his wife, Janice Rodenberg, also of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, Becky, Dillon, Ben, Faye, Stryder, and Nika; and great-grandchildren, Michael and Payton. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 20, 2019