CUEN, Gilbert E. "Dee" Passed away on April 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born February 18, 1944 in Tucson, AZ and is survived by his wonderful wife of 54 years, Judy; daughters, Cindy (Daniel), Laura and Darlene (Alex); grandson, Tyler; brother, Manuel (Dora); sisters, Teresa (Frank) and Cora, as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family, and his little dog Eddie. He is preceded in death by brother, Freddie and sisters, Hope, Lupe and Olivia. Gilbert worked for the City of Tucson Sanitation Department for 35 years, and received many awards in recognition of his outstanding employment. After retirement, he enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling, eating at his favorite restaurant Guillermos Double L, and spending time with his family. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, and father-in-law. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Our Dee will be forever in our hearts. At his request, there will be no services. Arrangements handled by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 28, 2019