REYNA, Gilbert Felix
Our father, our "Pops", our "Mr. Wonderful" Gilbert Felix Reyna age 86 passed away peacefully April 24, 2020. Born October 27, 1933. Gilbert was a leadman electrician with Magma Copper Mines for 38 years. He loved hunting, fishing, his "alexa" and the casino! Gilbert is survived by his loving wife, Yoly of 63 years; siblings, Julia Felix, John Reyna (deceased), Delia Rincon (deceased), Alice Gradillas, Angelita Frey (deceased), Armando Reyna and David Reyna; his children, Trisha (Jeff) Stanley, Gilbert Reyna (deceased), Susie (Joe) Pepper, James Reyna, Theresa (Chip) Spaulding, Gary (Veronica) Reyna, Olga (Shane) McMurray, and Robert Reyna. He was one of a kind; always the life of the party singing his mariachi music, pinching our cheeks - touching the lives of everyone. Gilbert leaves a legacy of 21 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Dad we are grateful for your pride in us that gave us our strength of character. One day we will see you at Upper Log under a mesquite tree with "alexa" by your side. Enjoy your casino in the sky! The memories you gave us are forever embedded in our hearts. Love your family! Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 29, 2020