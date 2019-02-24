Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert G. SEPULVEDA. View Sign

SEPULVEDA, Gilbert G. With his children by his side, Gilbert G. Sepulveda 89, passed away February 16, 2019, in his home, reuniting with his beloved wife Frances, who he missed terribly. A native Tucsonan, he graduated from Tucson High then proudly became a U.S. Marine. Dad loved his family, the Dodgers and all U of A sports. His passion was for baseball, whether he was coaching, watching or playing, and he played well into his 70's. He joins his parents, seven siblings, a great-grandson, and twin great-grandsons, who awaited his arrival in heaven. Survived by children, Rosie (Joe Cuccio), Cathy Greer, Tom Andee (Michael Corral) and Tony; sister, Mercy (Gilbert Quiroz); 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank Karen Horner for all her help with Dad, Southern Arizona VA, Banner Hospital and most of all Soreo Hospice for the wonderful care given to our father. Dad donated his remains to the U of A medical center, he felt they would be in awe of the beautiful specimen and request no services. The family will have a Celebration of Life later. Enjoy a beer and hot dog while watching a baseball game in his memory! SEMPER FI.





