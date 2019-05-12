TORRES, Gina Marie
August 24, 1971 - May 5, 2019
Our Father called Gina home to be with him. Although we were not ready to let you go, we know you are at peace in his arms. Your infectious laugh and beautiful smile will live on forever in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary and Sabi Lujan and father Joe Gonzales. Gina is survived by her mother Rosemary Lujan and son, Carlos Torres III and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Services will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1946 E. Lee St. with Visitation at 9:30 a.m. Rosary at 10:00 a.m. and Mass at 10:30 a.m. You will be missed but not forgotten, we love you G! Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 12, 2019