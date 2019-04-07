Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gisela M. CARLISLE. View Sign

CARLISLE, Gisela M. 83, of Coronado passed away peacefully in her home on March 8, 2019. Gisela was born in Stuttgart, Germany, in 1935 to Georg and Margarethe Mannhardt. In 1959 she was married to James H. Carlisle in Stuttgart, then moved to Denver, Colorado, in 1960, where Jim completed medical school and Gisela managed the household, and where her three children, George, Julia, and David were born. After raising their family and moving several times, Gisela and Jim finally settled in Coronado and resumed their association with the Navy. After Jim retired they enjoyed traveling together and their life and friends in Coronado. She was predeceased by her husband, Jim; daughter, Julia and brother, Werner Mannhardt of Detroit, MI. She is survived by her sons, George of Tucson, AZ, and David of Riverside, CA; a sister, Margret, of Cheyenne, WY, and a sister-in-law, Virginia (Rick) of Sacramento, CA. The Carlisle family is grateful for the loving caregiving provided by LuAna, Norma, and especially her main caregiver, Courtney. In addition, thank you to the entire congregation of The Coronado Community Church for their support in this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to or local community charity.





