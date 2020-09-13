1/1
Glen Richard Legan
{ "" }
LEGAN, Glen Richard

He died unexpectedly on September 3, 2020. He was a dedicated teacher for 30 years. He impacted the lives of thousands of students both in the classroom and as a coach. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Judy; his children, Jennifer (Mark), Walter (Melisa) and five grandchildren, Nicholas, Rachel, Jacob, Cameron and Sean. A Celebration of Life will be held at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, 710 S. Kolb Road on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. The ceremony will be live-streamed at https://follutheran.org/worship/live-stream-information/






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Fountain of Life Lutheran Church
