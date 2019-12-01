Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Desert Sunset
3081 W. Orange Grove Road
Tucson, AZ 85741
(520) 297-9007
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fiesta Room of the Sunflower Community Clubhouse
9401 N. Sunflower Park Drive
Tucson, AZ
Glen "Doc" Whiteley


1920 - 2019
Glen "Doc" Whiteley
WHITELEY, Glen "Doc"

born August 20,1920 in Wichita, KS, died November 14, 2019 in Tucson, AZ at the age of 99. Doc farmed near Muscatine, IA where he met and married his wife, Shirley Thayer, in 1948. In 1960, they moved their young family to Mesa, AZ where they lived for 45 years. Their three children all graduated from the University of Arizona, a point of pride for Doc. He and Shirley relocated to Tucson in 2005.

Doc's life was defined by his big heart and his mid-western values of self-reliance, hard work, humor, and love of family. He leaves this legacy to Shirley, his wife of 71 years, children Beth (David Wardrop), Tamra (Mark Myers) and Kevin (Karin), and grandchildren, Morgan, Lauren, Lindsay, Thomas and Chad.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. in the Fiesta Room of the Sunflower Community Clubhouse, 9401 N. Sunflower Park Drive in Tucson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to . Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 1, 2019
