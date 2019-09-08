Glenna Y. Craw (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial
1040 North Columbus Blvd
Tucson, AZ
85711
(520)-322-6131
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's UMC of Tucson
60 W. Veterans Blvd.
Obituary
Preceded in death by husband, Edwin A. Craw; grandson, Daniel. Survived by children, Cindy, Cari (Eddie) Aros, Cathy (Francisco) Mendoza and David; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren. Graduated from Oklahoma with a Masters in music, was a devoted teacher for 45 years, was Choir Director at Hope UMC and St. John's. She was president of Sunnyside Little League for 15 years and was an avid bowler. You will be missed. Services will be held at St. John's UMC of Tucson, 60 W. Veterans Blvd., Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 8, 2019
Funeral Home Details