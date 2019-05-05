Guest Book View Sign Service Information St Philips in the Hills Church 4440 N Campbell Ave Tucson, AZ 85718 Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church 4440 N. Campbell Ave Tucson , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DALDER, Gloria Aileen (Boyd)



died on March 30, 2019 in Tucson, AZ following pneumonia complications. Her sons, Greg and Brian, were present and she had frequent visits from her brothers, Bill and Jack and Jack's spouse, Denny. Gloria was at peace.



Gloria's son, Greg and his wife, Nicolette, live in the Bay Area. Their son, Jacob (26), lives in Seattle. Brian and his wife, Dinah, live in W. Lafayette, IN. Their daughter, Claire (29) and spouse, Mitch, live in Columbus, IN. Their son, Daniel (26) and spouse, Lauren, live in W. Lafayette, IN. Daniel and Lauren have two children, Micah (6) and Clayton (1). One of Gloria's greatest joys was having grandchildren.



Gloria was born on October 24, 1932. She grew up in Detroit, MI. She married Gerald Dalder when she was 20. They were married 63 years. After raising her boys, Gloria was a successful fund-raiser for the . Gloria and Gerald moved to Tucson in 1990 after retirement to enjoy life without snow and to live closer to Gloria's three brothers: beloved Larry (now deceased) and his wife, Gail, Bill and Jack and Denny. Gloria and Gerald lived in Saddlebrooke from 1990 until Gerald's death in 2016. Gloria moved to Fairwinds Desert Point where she lived independently with facility support.



Gloria loved her family and extended family. She loved the desert, dessert and quilting. She loved Nubin, her quilting buddy, and Joan, her best friend of more than 60 years from Royal Oak, MI. She was the matriarch of the family, a social worker at heart and will be dearly missed.



A Memorial Service is planned for October 6, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave., Tucson, AZ 85718. For more information, contact Greg at







DALDER, Gloria Aileen (Boyd)died on March 30, 2019 in Tucson, AZ following pneumonia complications. Her sons, Greg and Brian, were present and she had frequent visits from her brothers, Bill and Jack and Jack's spouse, Denny. Gloria was at peace.Gloria's son, Greg and his wife, Nicolette, live in the Bay Area. Their son, Jacob (26), lives in Seattle. Brian and his wife, Dinah, live in W. Lafayette, IN. Their daughter, Claire (29) and spouse, Mitch, live in Columbus, IN. Their son, Daniel (26) and spouse, Lauren, live in W. Lafayette, IN. Daniel and Lauren have two children, Micah (6) and Clayton (1). One of Gloria's greatest joys was having grandchildren.Gloria was born on October 24, 1932. She grew up in Detroit, MI. She married Gerald Dalder when she was 20. They were married 63 years. After raising her boys, Gloria was a successful fund-raiser for the . Gloria and Gerald moved to Tucson in 1990 after retirement to enjoy life without snow and to live closer to Gloria's three brothers: beloved Larry (now deceased) and his wife, Gail, Bill and Jack and Denny. Gloria and Gerald lived in Saddlebrooke from 1990 until Gerald's death in 2016. Gloria moved to Fairwinds Desert Point where she lived independently with facility support.Gloria loved her family and extended family. She loved the desert, dessert and quilting. She loved Nubin, her quilting buddy, and Joan, her best friend of more than 60 years from Royal Oak, MI. She was the matriarch of the family, a social worker at heart and will be dearly missed.A Memorial Service is planned for October 6, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave., Tucson, AZ 85718. For more information, contact Greg at [email protected] Donations in memory of Gloria can be made to the ( ). Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.