DALDER, Gloria Aileen (Boyd)
died on March 30, 2019 in Tucson, AZ following pneumonia complications. Her sons, Greg and Brian, were present and she had frequent visits from her brothers, Bill and Jack and Jack's spouse, Denny. Gloria was at peace.
Gloria's son, Greg and his wife, Nicolette, live in the Bay Area. Their son, Jacob (26), lives in Seattle. Brian and his wife, Dinah, live in W. Lafayette, IN. Their daughter, Claire (29) and spouse, Mitch, live in Columbus, IN. Their son, Daniel (26) and spouse, Lauren, live in W. Lafayette, IN. Daniel and Lauren have two children, Micah (6) and Clayton (1). One of Gloria's greatest joys was having grandchildren.
Gloria was born on October 24, 1932. She grew up in Detroit, MI. She married Gerald Dalder when she was 20. They were married 63 years. After raising her boys, Gloria was a successful fund-raiser for the . Gloria and Gerald moved to Tucson in 1990 after retirement to enjoy life without snow and to live closer to Gloria's three brothers: beloved Larry (now deceased) and his wife, Gail, Bill and Jack and Denny. Gloria and Gerald lived in Saddlebrooke from 1990 until Gerald's death in 2016. Gloria moved to Fairwinds Desert Point where she lived independently with facility support.
Gloria loved her family and extended family. She loved the desert, dessert and quilting. She loved Nubin, her quilting buddy, and Joan, her best friend of more than 60 years from Royal Oak, MI. She was the matriarch of the family, a social worker at heart and will be dearly missed.
A Memorial Service is planned for October 6, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave., Tucson, AZ 85718. For more information, contact Greg at [email protected] Donations in memory of Gloria can be made to the ().
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 5, 2019