Gloria Genevieve Kulczycki

Gloria Genevieve Kulczycki Obituary
KULCZYCKI, Gloria Genevieve

92, died peacefully on December 19, 2019 in Tucson, AZ after a valiant battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Alfred Severin Kulczycki; her sister, Dolores Elliott; her nephew, Carl Elliott and her grandson, Weston Harris Foard. She is survived by their children, Jane Kulczycki, Glory Kulczycki (Art Hopkins), Mary K. Foard (Walker) and Edward John Kulczycki (Dianna), Donna Mirocha; her sister-in-law, John J. Kulczycki; her brother-in-law, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2020. At this time, a local reception will be held at the Country Club of La Cholla, 8700 N. La Cholla Blvd. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Cancer Research Organizations, St. Odilia Catholic Community or the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 24, 2019
