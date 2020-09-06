CHAVEZ, Gloria Marinof Tucson, Arizona passed away on August 7, 2020. She was born on August 4, 1951 to Juana Pazos and Telesforo Marin. Gloria graduated from Tucson High in 1971. She worked as a preschool teacher for many years then spent nearly 20 years serving as a Case Manager for families experiencing home insecurity. She had a gift for connecting with those she met and provided everyone with love and support during their time of need, she is remembered fondly by hundreds of people she served. Gloria will be deeply missed by her children, Victoria (Robert), Robert (Dana), Alva (Adrian), Raymond (Megan) and Enrique (Ashley); 16 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many other family and friends. She was a kind and generous person who opened her heart and her home to everyone she met. Gloria was a gifted artist, avid reader, and will always be remembered for her love of pigs. Due to COVID restrictions, services for Gloria will be limited to immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gloria's name to a local homeless shelter. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.