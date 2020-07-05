1/
Gloria Rodriquez Godoy
1936 - 2020
GODOY, Gloria Rodriquez

Gloria Rodriquez Godoy was born May 22, 1936 and passed on June 19, 2020.

---

Preceded in death by her grandson, Kenny, she is survived by her husband of 66 years, Joe Monreal Godoy; her brother, Pete (Kim); sister, Carmen (Johnny) and her children, Joseph (Teresa), Diane, Debbie (Bill), Darlene, Russ and Shawn. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and many family members and friends.

---

Due to the current situation a Rosary and Mass will occur at a later date. Arrangements by DEL ANGEL FUNERARIAL.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 5, 2020.
