GILL, Gloria V.98, died peacefully on July 16, 2020. She was born in Wallingford, CT on October 5, 1921, to Joseph C. Malchiodi and Katherine Buongirno Malchiodi. She married Edward J. Gill Jr. on September 6, 1947 in Meriden, CT. They had two children, Carol Gill Griffith and Edward J. Gill III. They moved to Tucson in 1964. Gloria loved traveling, spending time with family and friends, playing bridge and shopping. She was president of Skyline Women's Club in 1975. She is survived by her children, Edward's wife Katrina; three grandsons, Brandon Griffith and wife Cherry, Evan Gill and Joseph Gill and two great-grandchildren, Tara and Aidan Griffith. Burial will be Monday, August 3, 2020 at Fort Logan Cemetery, Denver, CO. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.