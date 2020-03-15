Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Gorden S. Lehman

Gorden S. Lehman Obituary
LEHMAN, Gorden S.

age 84 of Oro Valley, AZ passed away March 1, 2020. Survived by loving wife of 49 years, Elizabeth and their little dog, Kirby. Also survived by nephews, Michael and Mathew; niece, Becky of PA and brothers-in-law, John and George Read of PE Canada. He was a Faculty Member of the School of Natural Resources, U of A for over 30 years. He also enjoyed playing golf at Oro Valley Country Club. Following his wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Casa de la Luz Hospice Foundation, the Food Bank or . Arrangements by ADAIR-AVALON FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 15, 2020
