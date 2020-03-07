|
|
CHEESEMAN, Gordon
passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 in Tucson. He was born to Max and Grace Cheeseman on an Illinois farm. He is survived by his wife, Wilma; sister, Phyllis; daughter, Margaret; daughter-in-law, Mary and granddaughter, Kate. He is predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Cornelia; son, Max; parents, brother, Emerson and infant grandson, Andrew. His 4-H Club calves won ribbons at agriculture fairs. After high school Gordon attended RCA Radio Institute in Chicago. Gordon worked on the engineering staff of radio station WDAN in Danville, IL. His 4 ½ years of Military service included working as a radar operator on B-24 bombers and as a Signal Corps Officer on the USS Missouri. He worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company on the mobile radio telephone service (the forerunner of today's cell phone) video and microwave transmission. He worked with Western Electric Co. in NYC on NASA's first man in space - Project Mercury taking Gordon to many places all over the world. Activities Gordon enjoyed in retirement were travelling the U.S. in an RV, photography, genealogy, bird watching, stamp collecting, square dancing, and bowling.
Memorial Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Tucson on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign, IL. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020