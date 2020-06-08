SHIPP , Gordon



passed in Tucson, AZ, May 20, 2020. Born January 11, 1932 in Pine Bluffs, WY, to Ralph and Lucile, Gordon married his high-school love, Wyona Yanda, June 1951 and entered USAF. He earned EE degrees from U-WY and UofA and worked at Hughes Aircraft in Tucson 1959-1997. Gordon and Wyona square - and round-danced for 40+ years and helped build Tucson's square dance center. Survivors include, Wyona; children, Kim and Darryl; grandsons, Andrew and Kevin; four great-granddaughters and brother, Gary. Preceding Gordon was his mother/father and siblings Ellen and Bob. Memorial tbd due to social distancing. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.









