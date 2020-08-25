ALLEY, Gordon Thomas "G.T." III
was called up to the Majors in Heaven on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born in Tucson, Arizona on December 10, 1968, to Renie and Gordon Alley, he was the youngest of three children. A black belt in Karate and a gifted athlete in almost every sport imaginable, he spent most of his life cultivating his baseball skills as a long ball slugger and a phenomenal infielder. His talents earned him all star status from his beginnings in T-ball, to his college years playing for Arizona State University. A shoulder injury would later prevent him from pursuing his dreams of becoming a Los Angeles Dodger but would push him to follow in the footsteps of his beloved stepfather, Joseph R. Cesare, as a successful Real Estate Developer. G.T was very close to his family and a fierce protector of every single member. Those who messed with G.T.'s loved ones….unfortunately had to deal with the his legendary fury. His kindness, humor, and wicked dance moves were also legendary and he took "fun" to new levels. In fact, he often told folks he was just meeting that G.T. stood for Good Times…a comment that usually prompted an immediate giggle and an immediate friendship. G.T. was a huge personality, who did everything BIG. He was gorgeous, flashy, flirty, sassy, and loved the ladies. This proud member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity also loved sharks, good whiskey and tequila, rocking out to music, his own hair, the Tucson Country Club, his golf buddies, the beach, great food, his cars, smoking cigs, and anything Tommy Bahama. His unexpected death has brought overwhelming sadness and heartbreak to his family and friends. And although he was a die-hard Sun Devil, we can all take comfort knowing he is now an Arizona angel reunited with his late father, and his Heavenly Maker. We will always love and adore you GMan and someday….we will all be together again.
Gordon is survived by his mother, Renie Cesare; his stepfather, Joseph R. Cesare and his older sisters, Nina and Judy Alley.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at La Mariposa Resort in Tucson. We will begin at 4:00 p.m. and hope you will be able to join us for a little laughing, a little crying, and a farewell toast to the fabulous G.T. III. La Mariposa Resort,1501 N. Houghton Rd #9608, Tucson, AZ 85749.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
