Grace M. Judson

Service Information
Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home Inc
1335 S Swan Rd
Tucson, AZ
85711
(520)-747-2525
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
First Christian Church
740 E. Speedway Blvd.
Tucson, AZ
Obituary
JUDSON, Grace M.

82, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on October 27, 2019, surrounded by family. Born to Leona and Leonard Wise. Married to Keith H. Judson. She was a long-time employee of AT&T and a member of First Christian Church. She is survived by her sister, four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was loved by all and often referred to as "Amazing" Grace. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, 740 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85719. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following organizations: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Job's Daughters Bethel 25 of Tucson, First Christian Church of Tucson, METAvivor.org, . Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 9, 2019
