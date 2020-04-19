Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Mcilvain. View Sign Service Information Angel Valley Funeral Home & Old Pueblo Crematory 2545 N. Tucson Blvd. Tucson , AZ 85716 (520)-327-6341 Send Flowers Obituary

MCILVAIN, Grace



78, died peacefully at home on March 29, 2020 from complications due to Parkinson's disease. Grace was raised on the family farm outside Lamont, Kansas. She graduated summa cum laude from Wichita University in 1963 with a B.M.E. degree. She was a piano major, having studied piano from age five. From 1963 to 1965, she taught at the Abeokuta Girls Grammar School in Nigeria. After several years in New York City she moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1973. From 1975 to 1978 she attended law school at the University of Arizona, graduating with highest distinction. At law school Grace received the appellation "Amazing Grace" for her generosity in helping her fellow students. She received the highest score on the Arizona bar exam in the summer of 1978. She joined the law firm of Miller, Pitt and Feldman as an associate in 1978 becoming a shareholder/partner in 1986. She specialized in employment discrimination cases and won several major cases becoming a highly respected, and possibly feared, litigator. A relentless advocate of women's rights, and in particular reproductive rights, Grace is highly regarded in the Arizona legal community and at Planned Parenthood. Grace served as president of the Southern Arizona Chapter of the Arizona Women Lawyers Association (AWLA) as well as on the State Board. Among her many awards she received the Sarah Herring Sorin award from the AWLA. Grace devoted many hours to mentoring young attorneys, particularly women. On July 28, 2015 she married her second husband, Martin Moorman with whom she shared a love of music and travel until she passed away at their home in Tucson. Grace is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Vera McIlvain and older brother, Lawrence of Lamont, Kansas. On March 13, 2013 she lost her best friend and the love of her life, Charles Spears. She is survived by her first husband, Dennis Williams of Tucson; nephew, Clay (Amy) McIlvain of Lamont, their daughters, Jolie and Jacque; niece, Estellene (Mark) McCormick of Wichita; their daughters, Megan, Mallory and Melanie; a total of six great-grandnieces/nephews and cousin, Nancy (Conrad) Nelke of Phoenix. A list of colleagues, friends, neighbors and acquaintances who mourn her passing would be impossible to even compile. When conditions permit memorials will be held in Tucson and in Kansas. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.











