DAVEY, Graham Alfred



83, of Tucson, AZ, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of home surrounded by his family on October 12, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 1, 2020 (his 84th birthday) at Tucson Masonic Lodge #4, 3590 N. Country Club, Tucson with a reception to follow.



Graham was born January 1, 1936 in Plymouth England to Alfred and Florence (Mayhew) Davey. After school he served in the Royal Air Force. He married is sweetheart, Alison Raby, on September 12, 1959 in London. His career in Radiology brought him to the United States on October 10, 1966 with his wife and three young children. He retired from the University Medical Center after 30 years of service. His passion was his involvement with Tucson Lodge #4 F&AM once earning him the honor of Mason of the Year. He dedicated his time to our youth and gave freely of himself to Job's Daughters, serving as Associate Supreme Guardian in 1992. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved nature, traveling, adventure novels and music from Herb Albert to Led Zeppelin.



He is survived by Alison, his wife of 60 years; daughters, Debra (Joe) Burton and Julia Davey-McGaugh; son, Ian (Susan) Davey; brother, Robert (Eileen) Davey of the UK; nieces, nephews and many extended family members including seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren - all who love him dearly.







