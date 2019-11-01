|
RIDER, Major General Graham W. aka "Rip"
of Tucson, AZ, died peacefully October 29, 2019 at the age of 89. He was a graduate of West Point, and then entered the United States Air Force serving 31 years. He is survived by his three daughters, Wendy, Gayle, Linda, and his son-in-law, Steve. A private memorial will be held by his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Point Association of Graduates or Pima Air and Space Museum, Tucson, Arizona. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019