Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham Rider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham "Rip" Rider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Graham "Rip" Rider Obituary
RIDER, Major General Graham W. aka "Rip"

of Tucson, AZ, died peacefully October 29, 2019 at the age of 89. He was a graduate of West Point, and then entered the United States Air Force serving 31 years. He is survived by his three daughters, Wendy, Gayle, Linda, and his son-in-law, Steve. A private memorial will be held by his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Point Association of Graduates or Pima Air and Space Museum, Tucson, Arizona. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graham's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
Download Now