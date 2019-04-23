PERRY, Grant John the son of the late Everitt Grant and Lucy "Plunk" Carter, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 in Jamaica Hills, New York. John was born in Lee's County, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Oreda Grant and his son, Wayne "Lucky" Turner. John held a supervisory position at a laundry plant for a few years. He then worked for New York Cuty transit as a conductor and was promoted to motorman. He then retired in 1991 to Rio Rico, Arizona. He leaves behind his wife, Coralene "Cora" Thorne; step-daughters, Alicia Altemis and Olivia Martin of New York; sisters-in-law, Willie "Honey" Williams and Barbara Grant of New York; nieces, nephews, great-great-niece and nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 23, 2019