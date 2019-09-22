HOX I E, Greg
Born in Tucson January 11, 1955, passed away September 14, 2019. Greg was the youngest of five children of the late Mitch and Naomi Hoxie. Greg was a graduate of the University of Arizona College of Business and co-owner of Aero Rental. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Peggy Bower; sons, Garrett (Lucy Patterson) and Quinlan (Julie); daughter, Adrienne (Keith Amon) and sisters, Pam Bowles and Sandy (Vern) Palmer. "Pop" is survived by grandchildren, Caden, Carson, Eleanor and Felix. Preceded by sister, Jill Hoxie and brother, Tom Hoxie. Please join us to celebrate Greg's life on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Savoy Opera House, 6541 East Tanque Verde Road. Greg requested that donations in his memory be made to Camp Wildcat, 1303 E. University Blvd., Box 20681, Tucson, AZ, 85719-0521. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 22, 2019