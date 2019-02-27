DYSON, Gregory Alan Sr., 71, passed away on February 23, 2019 at home, after a six year battle with Parkinson's. He leaves his wife of 52 years, Evelyn; son, Greg Jr. (Nicole); daughter, Marcy (Mark) and six grandchildren, Addison, Tanner, Joseph, Samantha, Atlantis and Bristin and many nieces and nephews. Lifelong Tucsonan, he graduated from Amphi in 1965, attended Cochise Junior College and graduated from the UofA, earning a BA and MA in Education. Funeral Services will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 300 N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 27, 2019