Gretchen Warner Jones


1928 - 2019
JONES, Gretchen Warner

91, Gretchen Jones of Tucson, AZ passed away on October 30, 2019, surrounded by family. Born June 20, 1928, to Gretchen and Orville "Pete" Warner in Salt Lake City, Utah, she was given the nickname, "Sunny" due to her positive outlook and cheerful disposition. She attended high school at Ramona Convent and two years of college in California. She moved to Tucson and completed her degree at the University of Arizona, where she met a dashing law student, Russell E. Jones. The two were happily married for 66 years. Gretchen taught high school and middle school for six years before dedicating herself to raising her four children. After guiding her children through school, Gretchen worked as a Certified Travel Agent, which allowed her to share her love of travel with her clients, friends, and family. A civic icon and natural leader, Gretchen served in leadership positions in many organizations, including the Assistance League, Southwest Women's Charity Club, Girl Scouts, Community Food Bank of Southern AZ, and the Tucson Clothing Bank. A strong believer in the benefits of education, Gretchen also worked tirelessly to raise money for college scholarships for underserved populations. She and Russell were avid UofA Wildcat supporters. They enjoyed hundreds of home and away football and basketball games, including NCAA tournaments. Her enthusiastic support of the University encompassed its educational and community programs, and most of all its students and alumni. Bear down. She is survived by her four children, Warner Jones, Gretchen Wall (Randy), Charlotte Morrissey (Michael), and Meredith Weymer (Andrew). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Christopher, Kent, Meredith, Mark, Matthew and Charlotte.

Interment will take place on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 15950 N. Luckett Road, Marana, AZ. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 9071 E. Old Spanish Trail. Celebration of Life luncheon to follow immediately at Tucson Country Club, 2950 N. Camino Principal.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Gretchen's name to the University of Arizona School of Nursing-Student Scholarship Fund or the Tucson Assistance League. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 15, 2019
