HARRIS, Greyson Shiloh Tsai
Born June 1, 1964 as Kenneth Lin Harris, Grey died at home in East Point, GA on September 18, 2018. Grey pursued knowledge and learning, winning awards for his technical writing. An '82 grad of Flowing Wells H.S., he attended Pima Community College, the Univ. of Arizona, and the Univ. of New Mexico, earning degrees in English and Professional Communications; Psychology; and Chemistry. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Leticia (Marquez); mother, Jeannie (Tsai); and brother, Steven. Grey is survived by his father, Robert; sister, Michelle "June" (Andrew Galbraith); nephew, Alexander Galbraith; stepchild, Sonja "Shawn" (Rebekah) Marquez; and many loving in-laws. Interment is in the Shiloh Cemetery in Carroll County, TN. A one-year anniversary will be held in Tucson.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 1, 2019