ROMERO, Dr. Guadalupe76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 25, 2020 surrounded by her children. A native of Bisbee, Dr. Romero, was a proud alumnus of the University of Arizona, completing undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees in Elementary and Bilingual Education. A lifelong educator, Dr. Romero taught at the University of Arizona, University of Phoenix and following her time as curriculum specialist, served as Principal of nationally recognized Davis Bilingual Elementary School until her retirement in 2003. Her deep founded belief that to lead was to serve; drove her to devote time to organizations including The Tucson International Mariachi Conference, La Frontera Center, Nosotros and the UofA Hispanic Alumni Association.Her passion for education, community, culture, mariachi music and family will be missed by all. Doctora, Comadre, Hermana, Tía, Nana y Mama - nunca habrá otra como Lupe. Te recordaremos siempre con amor.Dr. Romero is preceded in death by her husband, Frank O. Romero and survived by her children, Frank (Bea), Maria (Marc), Raul (Nicole) and Judith; 11 grandchildren y una comunidad agradecida la cual ha perdido un pedacito de su alma.Due to COVID 19 restrictions, all funeral services have a restricted amount of attendees and are reserved for immediate family members only. We are humbled and grateful for all the love and support shown by our community.Burial will be at Holy Hope Cemetery, attendees are asked to abide by state COVID 19 regulations. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.