Gus Fotinos, 90, died on Monday March 2nd, 2020 at Tucson medical center, with loved ones by his side.Gus was born May 7, 1929, in Warren, OH to his late mother, Anna Palac (Miller), and father, Tasso Fotinos.Gus attended Warren G. Harding High school in Warren, OH. He joined the military at the age of 17 and spent two years in the army. In 1948, with his discharge check, he bought a suit and enrolled in the business school at the University of Arizona, making Tucson, AZ his new home.Gus was the founder and owner of Apollo Flooring, which he opened as a furniture and flooring store in 1959. He thrived as a business man, and continued to come into his office regularly, with no plans to retire.Gus was a sheriff deputy pilot for many years, but also relished flying as a hobby. He also enjoyed sports, especially the UofA Wildcats. He played baseball and basketball for the UofA in college, but his favorite game by far was golf. His first job as a youth was caddying golf at Trumbull country club in Warren. Gus was a longtime member at Tucson National, and La Paloma Country club where he loved to spend time on the course. He even traveled with his "HLIA" friends to golf courses worldwide. He also frequented the gym, most recently the "Basset Gym."Gus was a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and loved his family dearly. He had a great sense of humor, a positive attitude and unmatched perseverance. He is a hero to his family and leaves a legacy for many others. He will be deeply missed.He is survived by his son, Ted Fotinos and daughter, Ivanna (Daniel) Harrison (Ivanna's mother, Mary Fotinos); sister, Rosalie Humenansky; brothers, Stephen (Crystal) and Tony (Lori) Palac; daughter-in-law, Lotte Fotinos; grandchildren, Guenther, Jimmy, Nicole, Demitri and Tasso; great-grandchildren, Jana, Zoe, Leon, and Eric; girlfriend, Jacque Bianco; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.Gus is preceded in death by his sons, James and Bradley Fotinos; mother, Anna Palac; stepfather, Stephen Palac; brother, Michael Font; sister, Kathryn (John) Rushin; best friend since childhood, Bill (Geri) Henkel; brother-in-law, Mike Humenansky.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at East Lawn Palms Mortuary on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Family will receive guests starting at 12:00 p.m. with Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to PWR! Parkinson Wellness Recovery or American Parkinson Disease Association. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY & CEMETERY.







