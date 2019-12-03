LAZARY, Gus Peter
Age 93, passed on November 30, 2019. Born in Rochester, NY in 1926, Gus was a well known restauranteur with his late brother, Mike. Gus is survived by his wife, Helen; sister, Mary Copoulos; sister-in-law, Jeanette; children, Peter, James and Katherine; grandchildren, Stephen Veals (Laura) and Peter Veals (Elizabeth) and nieces and nephews. He recently celebrated his 69th wedding anniversary! Gus was a WWII veteran having served in the Army Air Corp as a waist gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress. He spent countless hours volunteering at the Greek Orthodox church (Rochester and Tucson), Boy Scouts of America, Irondequoit Ambulance, Rochester Rotary Club and Pima Air & Space Museum after retiring to Tucson in 1995. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m., Trisagion service at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY CHAPEL, 5801 E. Grant Road in Tucson. A funeral and graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, 10:00 a.m. also at East Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Gus Lazary to: Pima Air & Space Museum at 6000 Valencia Road, Tucson, AZ 85756 or pimaair.org.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 3, 2019