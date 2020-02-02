JEAN, Chief Warrant Officer (CW03)
Guy Beryl
US Army Nuclear Weapons Technician, Retired, 96, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on January 27, 2020. He was born in Mercer County, Illinois, on March 30, 1923 to Melvin and Ada Jean. He served active duty for a total of 25 years. He was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, WWII Victory Medal, and Korean War Medal while serving during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed reading, fishing, sports; and especially auto racing (NASCAR).
Guy was preceded in death by his father; Melvin Jean and mother, Ada (Wheaton) Jean. He is survived by two loving sisters, Darlene Fisher and Melba Frew and a brother, Roland and wife Cindy; along with 23 nieces and nephews extending out for four generations.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, Tucson, Arizona. A committal service with military honors will follow on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Arizona State Veterans Cemetery, Marana, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southern Arizona VA Medical Center Blind Rehabilitation.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 2, 2020