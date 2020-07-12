1/1
Gwelda Obera (Houston) Jones
JONES, Gwelda Obera Houston

94, of Tucson, AZ. died on June 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years William M. Jones, Jr. and daughter Denise Regina. She is survived by their children, Timothy, Gwelda (Eugene), Tiana (Lionel), and Brian (Alice); 12 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; nephews and nieces. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, mentor and dedicated volunteer for many years at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Tucson. She is dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt Calvary Scholarship fund at https://tithe.ly/give?c=1905440 Enter all giving information and choose "Scholarship Fund" from the drop down in "To" OR Gospel Rescue Mission at gmtucson.com

---

Arrangements: BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, Tucson on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Public viewing held at 10:00 a.m. MST with COVID guidelines. Private service held at 11:00 a.m. MST at BRING'S CHAPEL-Family Only. Viewing and service can be viewed by live video feed. Burial to follow at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, Grant Rd, 12:30 p.m. MST with COVID attendance guidelines.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
