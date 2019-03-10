Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harlan Charles HERNER. View Sign

HERNER, Harlan Charles 88, passed away on February 22, 2019. He spent his final days surrounded by family and friends. "Charlie" as he liked to be called, was born in Jerome, Arizona. He grew up in Douglas, Arizona and graduated from Douglas High School in 1948. He moved to Tucson where he graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Master's Degree in History. While at the UofA, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army through their ROTC program. He served in the Korean War, and ended his long military reserve career with the rank of Colonel, after serving as a commander of the 8th Battalion 40th Armor. In addition to his military career, he spent his civilian life as a high school history teacher. He was one of the first faculty members at Canyon Del Oro High School when they opened in 1964. He taught both regular and Advanced Placement U.S. History until his retirement in 1986. Charlie was a deeply respected leader and teacher, and was beloved by his family and many friends. Charlie will be forever missed. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and Thelma Herner; sister, Jean and his first wife, Beryl. He is survived by his second wife, Joan; son, Harlan; daughter, Katie; grandsons, Joey, Andreas and Harlan; nephews, Harlan, Stuart and Glen; nieces, Julia and Mindy. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Alban's Episcopal Church. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.





