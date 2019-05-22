CAPIN, Harlan M.



passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born March 10, 1930, to Sam and Lillian Capin, Harlan was part of the Capin family, long-time Nogales merchants. He attended Fishburne Military School in Virginia and USC in Los Angeles. He returned to Nogales and spent the next four decades helping to build the family business. Harlan believed deeply in supporting one's community. His philanthropy included founding a scholarship fund for Nogales High School graduates and involvement in the Nogales Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Foundation, a founder of the Nogales Community Development, co-founder of the Nogales Alliance: the Port of the Future, currently the Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority, and the Arizona Mexico Commission. In 2010, he received the Commission's Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2016, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona recognized Harlan for his lifetime of philanthropy. Harlan valued his bicultural, bilingual life on the border. Most of all, Harlan was dedicated to his family. Harlan is survived by his beloved wife, Felice; sisters, Bette Cooper and Debbie Rosenberg (Irving Rosenberg); children, Sharon Urman (Nils Urman), Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford (Danny Ashford), Wendy Capin, Beth Beckmann (Gabe Beckmann), Sandra Capin-Kauffman (Rick Kauffman) and Fredric Capin (Perla Capin) and grandchildren, Aaron, Jason, Sarah, Justin, Seth, Leah, Chloe, Lauren, Andrew, Becca, Brittany, Lance, Sam and Taylor. Donations may be made to the Mark Ross Capin Endowment Fund or Capin Scholarship Fund, both c/o CFSAZ, 5049 E. Broadway Blvd., Ste. 201, Tucson, AZ 85711, website: cfsaz.org. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 22, 2019