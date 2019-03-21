Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Harold ABBOTT Jr. Obituary
ABBOTT, Harold Jr. Our beloved father and friend passed away on March 14, 2019. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Arizona Humane Society or the Tucson Audubon Society. In the coming weeks, Harold will be named the steward of a Kino Heritage Fruit Tree, to be planted at the Mission Garden Project in downtown Tucson. Details will be posted soon on Harold's Life Tribute page with Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 21, 2019
