Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848

ADAMSON, Harold"Hal" David, Jr.of Tucson, AZ passed away on March 24, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Diane Adamson; sons, Dave of Tucson and Dan Adamson of Las Vegas and two granddaughters, Kelsey and Ava Adamson of Las Vegas. He is also survived by his brother, Larry Adamson and wife, Florence and nephews, Robbie and Michael Adamson all of Tucson.He is preceded in death by his mother, "Manie" Robertson Adamson and father, "Pop" Harold Adamson and son, Doug Adamson.Hal was born September 27, 1929 during the Great Depression. His life spanned ten decades. Hal attended Roskruge Jr High school where he and his teammates won the City Title for basketball circa 1944. Hal attended Tucson High School and was a proud Badger. He met many lifelong friends and attended THS class reunions for over 70 years. Hal was also a proud Wildcat having graduated from the U of A and ROTC. Hal was active in the Greek system as an Alpha Tau Omega member. Hal grew up in WWll and recalls he and his brother, Larry building model airplanes and giving them to the Air Corps for training.Hal was a proud veteran having served in Korea from 1953-1954. He was a lieutenant in the tank company of the 15th Infantry Regiment. The regiments nickname was, " The Rock of Chickamauga". This is the same regiment Audi Murphy served in during WWll. Hal was awarded the Bronze star and Can Do ribbons during his tour. Hal served at outpost Harry which was a major battleground at the time.Hal worked with his father at Baum and Adamson at Stone and Toole in the mid 50's and by 1968 had built the business to five locations with the help of Clayton and Jim Baum.In 1968 Hal founded Mobat - Adamson and Adamac tire and rubber companies to work with the mines for their tire and rubber needs. He sold the business and retired circa 1996.Hal married Diane in June 11, 1982 and they lived happily ever after. They enjoyed travel, flying in his airplane around the west, spending summers in Pinetop with their pals, and playing golf at the TCC and WMCC.Hal really enjoyed his Monday lunches at Kappys with his close friends. Hal was very active in the community. He was a Rotarian for over 65 years and past president. He was a member of and past president of the Tucson Country Club. Hal was a Conquistador for over 50 years. He was president of the Tucson Airport Authority circa 1968.The family will hold a family only gathering soon. A Remembrance will be held at the TCC at a later date due to the current health situation. Friends will be notified. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 29, 2020

