MCGHEE, Harold DeanOn January 3, 2020, Harold Dean McGhee left us and took up residence in his eternal home with Jesus. He lived a full and productive life. At 18 years old, he joined the Navy to serve as a corpsman during the duration of WWII . Thereafter, he moved his family to Tucson and there established McGhee Insurance Agency. Harold is survived by his wife, Donna; four children, Jeffrey McGhee (Susan), Mindy Marsh (Dennis), Sean McGhee (Janet), Candace Moser (Larry) and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; he is predeceased in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Beth". He considered every day to be a renewed blessing. "Well done, good and faithful servant. Come and share your master's happiness!" Matt. 25:21 Memorial Service will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Pantano Baptist Church, 225 S. Pantano Road, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to Gospel Rescue Mission grmtucson.com or Sister Jose Women's Center, srjosewomensshelter.org . Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.