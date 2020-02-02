Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold E. "Harry" Rode. View Sign Service Information Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial 1040 North Columbus Blvd Tucson , AZ 85711 (520)-322-6131 Service 1:00 PM Casas Adobes Congregational Church UCC Tucson , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RODE, Harold E. "Harry"



2/8/1929 -1/29/2020



age 90, Harry was born to Bruno and Emma Rode as the youngest of six children in Milwaukee, WI, in 1929. He went to be with the Lord under the care of Casa de la Luz Hospice on January 29, 2020. He graduated from North Division High School in Milwaukee in 1946, and served four years in the Navy. He was married to Thorie Rode in 1960 and gained an instant family with her five year old daughter, Karen. They left Milwaukee due to concerns for Thorie's health, and eventually settled in Tucson in 1963. He worked at the University of Arizona, in the administration department in computer sciences, until his retirement in 1989. He was an avid sports fan, playing golf and tennis, and also enjoyed Wildcats football and basketball. He and Thorie were active members of Casas Adobes Congregational Church UCC. Their early retirement years were happily spent with travel, camping and volunteer work, along with visits to daughter, Karen in Alaska. He sadly was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease a few years ago, and has been most recently living at Via Elegante assisted living and memory care.



Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Thorie in April of 2018, which he was sadly unaware of due to his inability to remember. One of our friends said that when he gets to heaven, he will be so surprised to see she is already there! He was also preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Elsie and Susan and his brothers, Bill and Herb. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Rode of Anchorage, AK; his brother, Paul Rode; his nephew, Scott Rode; his nieces, Jean Rode, Carol Knutsen, Denise Wesselock and Barbara Schilling.



Services to be held at Casas Adobes Congregational Church UCC in Tucson, on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the Tucson Interfaith Community Services, or the .







RODE, Harold E. "Harry"2/8/1929 -1/29/2020age 90, Harry was born to Bruno and Emma Rode as the youngest of six children in Milwaukee, WI, in 1929. He went to be with the Lord under the care of Casa de la Luz Hospice on January 29, 2020. He graduated from North Division High School in Milwaukee in 1946, and served four years in the Navy. He was married to Thorie Rode in 1960 and gained an instant family with her five year old daughter, Karen. They left Milwaukee due to concerns for Thorie's health, and eventually settled in Tucson in 1963. He worked at the University of Arizona, in the administration department in computer sciences, until his retirement in 1989. He was an avid sports fan, playing golf and tennis, and also enjoyed Wildcats football and basketball. He and Thorie were active members of Casas Adobes Congregational Church UCC. Their early retirement years were happily spent with travel, camping and volunteer work, along with visits to daughter, Karen in Alaska. He sadly was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease a few years ago, and has been most recently living at Via Elegante assisted living and memory care.Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Thorie in April of 2018, which he was sadly unaware of due to his inability to remember. One of our friends said that when he gets to heaven, he will be so surprised to see she is already there! He was also preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Elsie and Susan and his brothers, Bill and Herb. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Rode of Anchorage, AK; his brother, Paul Rode; his nephew, Scott Rode; his nieces, Jean Rode, Carol Knutsen, Denise Wesselock and Barbara Schilling.Services to be held at Casas Adobes Congregational Church UCC in Tucson, on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the Tucson Interfaith Community Services, or the . Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close