CORNELIUS, Harold (Hal) Edward



was born on March 7, 1955, at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, KS. He graduated from Santa Rita HS, Tucson, AZ in 1972. After graduation he enlisted in the Army for four years. He died December 6, 2019, after a valiant, epic battle with cancer. After the initial diagnosis he was given three to six months to live. Harold would have none of that and lived for a remarkable two additional years. He fought the cancer each and every step of the way and beat the odds. He was always an active and engaged participant in his care and treatment. His determination, intellect, and optimism never waned despite the circumstances. Harold had four pillars of strength to draw from in his battle First, family: Parents F. R. Cornelius and E. M. Cornelius; sisters: C. Cornelius-Ochs and spouse, D. L. Cornelius and daughter, A. E. Clark Cornelius and spouse, niece D. M. Cornelius, and C. Dawsey and daughters. He was pre-deceased by his dear brother, D. W. Cornelius, and an adored nephew A. J. Cornelius. His 1982 marriage to Valerie (Overdorff) Cornelius produced three daughters who he adored and treasured. They made him an extremely proud father: K. L. Cornelius and son, L. G. Cornelius, and S. C. Cornelius. Second, work: He was a workaholic and proud of it. The relationships with his employers and customers were vitally important to him. He loved his job! Third, AA: The AA community in Hollywood, Maryland were men and women who helped him and who he helped in turn. They constituted an invaluable support network. He considered them family and was very proud of them. Fourth, home: He loved the house in Hollywood, Maryland, and its' view of the inlet. The water was home to a multitude of crabs that he thoroughly enjoyed catching and eating. The place provided a center of calm for him and he was always sending pictures of the view. His family and friends want to thank the doctors, nurses, staff, hospitals, and ambulance services who were always there for him. Finally, Harold/Hal was explicit in his wishes that his remembrance be a joyful occasion with no sadness or regrets. He lived his life to its fullest and on his terms. He will eternally be loved and remembered. A Memorial Service to Celebrate his Life will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Highlands Center for Natural History in Prescott, Arizona. GENESIS CREMATION AND FUNERAL HOME.







