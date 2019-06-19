Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
1431 W. McGee Rd.
Tucson, AZ
View Map
MULL, Harold F.

We lost our beloved father on June 15, 2019. Harold was born November 20, 1919 and raised on a small farm near Anna, IL. He joined the Navy in 1939, actively served until the end of WW II and retired from the reserves as a Master Chief Petty Officer. Harold and Velma, his wife of 71 years, loved to travel throughout the US and the world. He spent much of his career working for the Navy as a logistics engineer. He meticulously documented his family's genealogy and continuously volunteered at his churches in Illinois and Virginia. He will be remembered for his passion for Naval history and Chicago Cubs baseball. He is survived by his sister, Mary Lou; sister-in-law, Norma; children, Sue (Mark), Linda (Patricio) and David (Sherry); grandchildren, Julie (John), Jennifer, Ellen and Kristen and great-grandchild, Connor. We will celebrate Harold's life at a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1431 W. McGee Rd., Tucson, AZ. Donations in memory of Harold may be made to the (Kidney.org). Arrangements entrusted to DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME 520-297-9007.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 19, 2019
