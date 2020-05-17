BEATHE, Harold Floyd



92, went home to Heaven on April 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice and son, Keith (Jean). He is survived by his children, Sandy (Doug) Lee, Cheryl (Jerry) Henrikson, Jody (Valerie) Scott; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and a nephew. He grew up on a ranch in Lemoore, California and at age 17 joined the Coast Guard. He later joined the Air Force and became a radio telegraph operator on a B29 during the Korean War. He graduated from the UofA and his occupations included a pharmaceutical field rep, gas station owner and a teacher for the Tucson Job Corps. He showed honesty and integrity in all he did. We love you dad. Thanks to Bayada, the VA and Casa de la Luz Hospice. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by EVERGEEN MORTUARY.









