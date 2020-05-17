Harold Floyd Beathe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEATHE, Harold Floyd

92, went home to Heaven on April 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice and son, Keith (Jean). He is survived by his children, Sandy (Doug) Lee, Cheryl (Jerry) Henrikson, Jody (Valerie) Scott; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and a nephew. He grew up on a ranch in Lemoore, California and at age 17 joined the Coast Guard. He later joined the Air Force and became a radio telegraph operator on a B29 during the Korean War. He graduated from the UofA and his occupations included a pharmaceutical field rep, gas station owner and a teacher for the Tucson Job Corps. He showed honesty and integrity in all he did. We love you dad. Thanks to Bayada, the VA and Casa de la Luz Hospice. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by EVERGEEN MORTUARY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved