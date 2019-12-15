FORREST, Harold
98, a resident of Tucson, AZ, died of natural causes on December 11, 2019. Harold is survived by Beverly (Kaplan) Forrest, his dear wife of 72 years; his daughter, Nancy Forrest Kaye (Bob Kaye); his son, Hank Forrest (Stella Strazdas); his granddaughter, Amelia Forrest Kaye. Harold was born in 1921 in Passaic, NJ, grew up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and served in the US Navy during WWII. He met and married Beverly in Paterson, NJ where Nancy was born. They moved to Brooklyn, NY where Hank was born and where Harold bought the paint store that he managed for most of his working life. Harold was proud of his children and their spouses and was especially fond of his beloved granddaughters, Amelia and the now-deceased Eliza Forrest Kaye Bromfield (Dan Bromfield). He was generous with love, kindness, and a never-ending stream of jokes right up to the last week of his life. Harold was an avid photographer and his archive of twelve thousand color slides is a remarkable history of his family, friends and travels. His singular skill on a tennis court was being able to be a competitive player without ever running for a shot. He and Beverly had many happy times playing bridge and were avid movie-goers. Harold will be missed by his family, his friends, and all who knew him. The sadness of losing him is tempered by the knowledge that he lived a good life that came to a peaceful, painless end. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Casa de La Luz in Tucson and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 15, 2019