LISBERG, Harold J.
born April 22, 1924 in Milwaukee, WI, died February 14, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. He was predeceased in death by his wife, Elaine. He is survived by his brother, Jim; sons, William (Patti) and Edward; grandchildren, Aaron (Ela) and Amy; great-grandchildren, Leah and Henry. He is remembered for his straight forward and down-to-earth approach to life. Harold was a lifelong, avid Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal for his service as a B24 pilot during World War II. Harold chose to forgo a funeral and donated his body to medical science. Charitable donations in his memory to Ripon College, the National Eating Disorder Association, or the .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 18, 2020